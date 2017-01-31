Knoxville man convicted of raping third grader

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man was convicted Tuesday of raping a third grader in 2013.

Gary Allen Strange, 32, was convicted of three counts of rape of a child and one count of incest. During a five day trial, prosecutors said in late 2013, Strange raped a 9-year-old in a home in South Knoxville. The child told officials about the rape and was forensically interviewed at Childhelp USA.

Strange was later taken into custody. Rape of a child carries a punishment of 25 to 40 years in prison. Sentencing is set for April 27.