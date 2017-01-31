Knox County Grand Jury to hear case of man accused of killing parents

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Joel Michael Guy Jr. waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The case will be heard before a grand jury.

Guy, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for killing his parents, Joel and Lisa Guy, at their Goldenview Lane home sometime between Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26. Both had numerous stab wounds and had been dismembered. The remains were found in multiple parts of the house and some parts had been dissolved in an acid-based solution.

Guy was arrested in Baton Rough and extradited to Knox County in early January.