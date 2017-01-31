Kidnapped Florida 2-year-old, father may be headed to Tennessee

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old child that is missing from Pasco County after possibly being taken by his father during a custodial interference. Officials say there is a possibility they could be heading to Tennessee.

Bane Wheeler is described as being three-feet tall and 30 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a green jacket, a black and blue plaid shirt, dark pants and tennis shoes.

He has a scar in the middle of his forehead and a skintag on the inside of his left bicep.

Bane uses a nebulizer and is currently suffering from croup.

His father, Daniel Wheeler, 30, was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and possibly khaki shorts. He is described as having “sky blue” eyes and is bald.

Captain Eric Seltzer, of the Pasco County Sheriff’s office confirmed Daniel Wheeler is on felony probation. He came to Florida from Tennessee during a custody dispute with Bane’s mother.

Seltzer said courts denied Daniel’s request for emergency custody of his son on Tuesday.

He said Daniel Wheeler switched out cars, and received help from a friend to distract Bane’s mother outside of a daycare, located on US 19 just before 10 a.m. He could possibly still be in the company of another woman.

Bane was “snatched out of his mother’s hands,” Seltzer said.

Officials said Wheeler has “multiple tattoos of a flaming heart on his chest, “Wheeler” on his back, a cross on his upper left arm that says “Dustin, and holding hands that says “Bane” on his right arm.”

“Our main concern is Bane’s safety…based on the way his father snatched him up,” Seltzer said.

“When was the last time he saw his father? Does he recognize him?”

They are believed to be in a Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plate 9A47V9. The sheriff’s office is not sure where the pair is headed, but they could possibly be on the way back to Tennessee.

Officials confirmed they have no specifics leads regarding the case.

The sheriff’s office said to call 911 immediately if you see them.