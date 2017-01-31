Joshua Palmer a late flip for Tennessee recruiting

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Joshua Palmer is yet another guy that was committed somewhere else before flipping to Tennessee.

Palmer, who plays for St. Thomas Aquinas High School, verbally committed to Tennessee January 24. The 6’3, 185-pound wide receiver actually moved from Toronto, Canada to play football.

St. Thomas Aquinas is a three-state championship school. Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker says Palmer wasn’t at the school for all state championships, but he said Tennessee loves to get state champions and it fits into their recruiting model of winners that they like to bring in.

“He moved down to Fort Lauderdale to live with his aunt and uncle to really accelerate his football and it has really paid off,” said Parker. “He has already gotten a ton of D1 offers in the Spring, just before his senior year. A big get for Zach Azanini.”

With Josh Malone leaving early for the NFL draft, Parker says there is a great chance for Palmer to come in and compete.

“He really started to get to know some of the guys from South Flordia like Tyler Byrd and Brandon Johnson during Josh’s official visit and I think that is a little bit enough to put him over the top,” said Parker.