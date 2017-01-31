James Brown makes the switch to tight end for Tennessee



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – James Brown started out much of his entire high school career playing quarterback, so when coaches from Tennessee asked him to make the switch to tight end, Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker said it took an amazing amount of maturity.

“Larry Scott and a couple of coaches at Tennessee, said he had the height, weight, frame of a tight end and he talked to different coaches down there in Orlando and made the switch, which is very hard for a young man to do,” said Parker. “He’s known as QB1 around campus, that just kind of becomes who you are, so for him to kind of swallow his pride a little bit, think about his future, help his team that much more as a tight-end is a credit to him.”

Jones verbally committed to Tennessee October 30. Parker said he weighed in at 6’3, 221 during his official visit to Tennessee.

“During his official visit he told me a lot of schools came after him, especially Florida,” said Parker. “For an Orlando kid to tell the Gators ‘no’ where he could stay very close to home with Gainsville and Orlando being close to each other was big for Tennessee.”

Parker said Jones is well-spoken. He said he is another guy that will come in to compete with Freshman Austin Pope and Tennessee commit LaTrell Bumphus to get a lot of reps with tight-end.