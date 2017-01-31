Jacquez Jones ready to sign for Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – There must have been something in the water in South Florida.

Jacquez Jones is one of seven guys from Florida that are expected to wind up with Tennessee this recruiting class. Jones committed on May 20, saying he was “110 percent Vol” after an official visit.

“When you ask him about Tennessee he glows, just absolutely glows and can’t stop smiling,” said Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker. “Not the more highly rated prospects in this class, because he doesn’t have the height, weight, speed dimensions that you would like to see. He’s not 6’3, doesn’t run a 4.4, nothing like that, but he’s kind of a smooth, steady wide receiver.”

The three-star commit, who has already changed his twitter description to #VFL, said he is ready to sign his letter of commitment first thing Wednesday.

I willing be making my commitment tomorrow at 8:52 am 🗣 — Jacquez Jones (@quezzz_5) January 31, 2017