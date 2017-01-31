Government opens Title IX investigation into Vanderbilt University

Related Coverage UT settles Title IX sexual assault lawsuit for $2.48 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University officials confirm that the federal government has opened a Title IX investigation into sexual assaults at the school.

Vanderbilt University spokesperson Princine Lewis told News 2 the “university is aware of and will cooperate with the investigation.”

The most well-documented sexual assault to take place on campus, the 2013 rape of an unconscious woman at a Vanderbilt University dorm, led to prison time for two of the perpetrators. Another former student is expected to receive a trial later this year.

Two on-campus sexual assaults were reported in December 2016, and two more were reported in late January 2017.

The university was previously under a Title IX investigation in 2014.

