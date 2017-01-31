Former WATE employee Anne Holt to ‘step away from the anchor desk’

NASHVILLE (WKRN/WATE) – Nashville anchor Anne Holt announced Friday that she is stepping away from the desk.

Holt was one of 13 children born to a family of sharecroppers in west Tennessee. She graduated from the University of Tennessee and immediately started working at WATE 6 On Your Side. She reported the weather to viewers.

In 1976, she moved to Nashville and started working for WATE’s sister station WKRN. At the news station, she moved up the ladder from reporter to anchor.

“Our news department’s a 24/7 operation, and anchoring a nightly newscast is a job that requires a huge time commitment,” she said. “But I have been given the unique opportunity to stay connected with my work, and you, our viewers, yet enjoy more of my life.

Holt will be stepping away from her position at the end of January. She hopes to continue to bring stories that “inspires and showcases the goodness in all of us.”

“So I will still be around, just not as much. Which gives me more time with my family,” she said.

Holt has won multiple Emmy Awards and is the recipient of the George Foster Peabody Award. In 1994, she received the Donald G. Hileman Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Tennessee’s College of Communication and Information.