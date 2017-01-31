Flight diverted, makes emergency landing at McGhee Tyson Airport

ALCOA (WATE) – An American Airlines flight was diverted Tuesday night and had to make an emergency landing at McGhee Tyson Airport.

Airport spokesperson Becky Huckaby says the flight landed just before 10 p.m. at the airport, but could not release any specifics of what led the plane to land.

All passengers were able to get off the plane safely. American Airlines says the plane and the scene have been cleared, but the plane will stay in Knoxville overnight. All passengers will be put up at hotels at the airline’s expense.

The plane was en route from North Carolina to Indianapolis.

