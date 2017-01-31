Eric Crosby a huge addition for Tennessee’s defensive line

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Last season Tennessee was forced to broaden its candidate pool for defensive tackle after a number of players went down with injuries.

Inside Tennessee’s Danny Parker said Eric Crosby is a player that will give Tennessee back some depth. Parker says the 6’2, almost 300-pound commit is already benching over 365 pounds, an advanced strength level for an incoming freshman. Crosby gave a verbal commitment on April 22.

“If there is a guy that I think Tennessee had to get this class, I think it had to be Eric Crosby,” said Parker. “I think he’s the guy that can come in and compete and get into that two-deep. He’s in our Scout 100 for a reason.”

Crosby currently plays at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, one fo the best high schools in the eastern region. Parker said he is already going against some of the premium prospects in the state.

“Nate Olley, one of Tennessee’s defensive assistants has done a great job of recruiting Crosby and he has been fully committed to Tennessee for quite a while,” said Parker. “One of those school that has come after him is Virginia Tech, but he’s held true to Tennessee. He’s going to be a huge addition to Tennessee’s defensive line.”