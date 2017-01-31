Deandre Johnson a great flip for Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – There is no question Deandre Johnson is ready to be a “Vol for Life.”

The three-star defensive end has overcome a lot to play football. He signed his national letter of intent on December 12, but just two years prior he didn’t know if he would be able to play football.

During his sophomore year, Johnson was stabbed multiple times in the chest outside the cafeteria. Johnson’s father told WPLG Johnson didn’t know the girl before the incident, other than sharing a class together.

Johnson underwent surgery to repair a pierced lung and artery. His dad said his first question after waking up was “when will I play football.”

Inside Tennessee‘s Danny Parker said Johnson comes from Miami Southridge High School, which is one of the best programs in the entire state.

“Deandre Johnson is a guy that Tennessee worked to flip away from Mississippi State late in the process. Tennessee did a great job of with their official visit with them,” said Parker. “Tennessee loves to get state champions. It kind of fits into that recruiting model of winners that they like to bring in.”

Parker said Johnson is very long and athletic. He played both defensive tackle and defensive end in high school and will bring some competitive depth on the defensive line.

“He was about 230 pounds. He told me he was trying to get up to 255-260 pounds,” said Parker. “I don’t know if he can do that in year one. He may be a red shirt, but if he can pack on the weight he could be a dynamic guy for Tennessee at some point.”