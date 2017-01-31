Could Brent Cimaglia be Tennessee’s kicker in 2018?

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Could Brent Cimaglia replace Aaron Medley as Tennessee’s kicker?

Cimaglia gave a verbal commitment to Tennessee on July 5. The 6’2, 205 pound kicker attended Page High School, which is actually the same district as Medley.

“Aaron is going to be going into his senior year at Tennessee and I think they would love to have Brent come in, red-shirt, run under him a little bit,” said Danny Parker with Inside Tennessee. “Charlton Warren is going to be the new special teams coordinator. He’ll work with Brent on the mental aspect of kicking. Big time leg, has a lot of whip to it, so there is a lot of upside there.”

Parker said Tennessee pays close attention to the specialist position. Unlike other programs, where they bring in a walk-on and let him earn a walk-on, he said Tennessee takes a lot of value in kickers, punters, and long snappers like Cimaglia.

“You never really know accuracy until you get a guy in front of you, but Tennessee does a great job at their specialist camp,” said Parker. “Usually it is the first camp in the month of June where they bring in guys, usually guys from in-state to kick in front of the coaching staff at Neyland Stadium. You got a chance to see a kid kick in that environment, with the head coach of a SEC program looking over his shoulder and obviously, Coach Butch Jones liked what he saw in dealing with some of the pressures of that moment and is bringing on Brent to learn under Aaron and could be Tennessee’s kicker in 2018.”