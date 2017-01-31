Back to school: Haslam proposal to expand free community college tuition to all adults

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Along with a gas tax increase and a rural broadband proposal, Gov. Bill Haslam also proposed a new project called the “Tennessee Reconnect Act” in his State of the State speech Monday night.

It’s an extension of the governor’s Drive to 55 project, aiming to have 55 percent of all Tennesseans earn some sort of degree or certificate beyond high school. Tennessee Promise already sends high school seniors to community college tuition-free and adults have been able to attend colleges of applied technology. If approved, the new plan would expand that provision for adults to community college as well.

Kimberly Pierce is 36 and getting a degree in web design at Pellissippi State. She says it’s never too late to go back to class.

“I thought, well gosh, by the time I am done, I am going to be 40. And then I had a customer at a job tell me, ‘Well you are going to be 40 anyways, so you might as well be 40 and have a degree,'” said Pierce.

She would have done it sooner, but not having enough money closed the door on that opportunity. The latest proposal by Gov. Haslam could reopen it for Pierce and other adults.

“It’s a wonderful return on investment, especially if you are talking about free college and getting a position that can pay $40 to $50 thousand a year,” said Leighanne Touzeau, assistant vice president for enrollment services.

Touzeau helps with enrollment at Pellissippi State, where adult students can get a degree in everything from media technology to computer science and even engineering.

“We don’t expect to run out of space, run out of classes. We will meet the demand,” she said.

There are currently around 2,200 adult students at Pellissippi State, but if you look at that student population over the last couple of years, the numbers are going down.

“It’s very correlated to the economy,” said Touzeau.

“That is why the Reconnect grant is so outstanding. Because a lot of adult students are getting the help they need to go back to school,” said Pierce.

Pierce said that help is now making some of her friends think about getting a degree again, saying this opportunity opens doors for a career, not just a job.