5 finalists named for Knox County Schools superintendent

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The field of candidates for the position of superintendent of Knox County Schools has been narrowed to five.

The five finalists are Bob Thomas, Stuart Greenberg, Susan Compton, Duran Williams and Dale Lynch. The school board’s search committee will now present the final candidates to the full board on Wednesday night.

Thomas is the only internal candidate to make the final cut. He has served as an assistant superintendent for Knox County Schools since 1990, serves a the chair of Knox County Schools administrative team for the Professional Educators Collaborative Conferencing Act and executive director for the Distinguished Professionals Education Institute.

Williams and Lynch have Tennessee connections. Williams has been a unified services director with the Tennessee Education Association since 2014. He previously held other positions with the association. He was also an assistant principal and later principal at Cosby School in Cocke County, after having served as a county-wide literacy coordinator.

Lynch is the current superintendent of Hamblen County Schools. He previously served as a teacher and later assistant principal at Jonesborough Middle School in Washington County, and as assistant director of schools and later director of schools in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Compton s superintendent of three school districts in New Jersey. She previously spent 30 years working in Kentucky’s public schools. Greenberg is chief academic officer of Leon County Public Schools in Florida. He previously served 24 years in Broward County Public Schools, the sixth largest school system in the United States. He says during the last five years in Leon County, he’s seen a dramatic academic increase.