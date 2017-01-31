4 soldiers injured in Blackhawk training incident at Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WATE) – Multiple emergency crews are responding to a helicopter crash at Fort Campbell.

At approximately 11:07 a.m. Tuesday, officials said they received reports that a UH60 Blackhawk helicopter from the 101st Airborne Division was involved in a training incident on Fort Campbell. Officials said four soldiers suffered injuries and were transported to medical treatment facilities.

WKRN reports that as many as three people were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment. Their conditions or identities were not immediately known.

No other information is available at this time. Sign up for push alerts on the WATE 6 On Your Side News app for breaking news updates.