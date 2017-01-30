West Town Mall hosting free CPR training

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – West Town Mall is hosting free community CPR training this Friday in honor of the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day and the Go Red for Women campaign.

Two sessions will be hosted from 8 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Shoppers can take the free course, learning about heart attacks and strokes and receive a free blood pressure test.

CPR Choice is assisting with the training sessions, which will be held in front of JC Penney. The event is free and open to the public.