West Town Mall hosting free CPR training

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
CPR training with dummy

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – West Town Mall is hosting free community CPR training this Friday in honor of the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day and the Go Red for Women campaign.

Two sessions will be hosted from 8 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Shoppers can take the free course, learning about heart attacks and strokes and receive a free blood pressure test.

CPR Choice is assisting with the training sessions, which will be held in front of JC Penney. The event is free and open to the public.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s