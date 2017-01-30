UT responds to Trump’s executive order, offers support to community

Related Coverage With students stranded abroad, colleges condemn travel ban

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many colleges and universities across the country are advising students after President Trump’s executive order concerning citizens of some Middle Eastern and African countries.

The executive order temporarily blocks entry into the United States for citizens of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days.

According to the University of Tennessee, 81 faculty, staff and students are impacted by the immigration order. The individuals have visas or are permanent residents. The university is advising them to think over travel plans just in case they are not allowed to come back into the U.S.

Chancellor Jimmy Cheek sent a message to the community saying the order may be causing confusion and anxiety:

“As the state’s flagship research university, we have a responsibility to enhance our education and research mission. We are committed to protecting the rights and opportunities extended to all members of our academic community, and we will continue to recruit, retain, and support faculty, staff, and students from around the world.

I want to reassure everyone, especially our international students and scholars, that the university’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and civility remains as strong as ever.”

UT’s President Joe DiPietro tweeted a statement on Twitter, saying: “Making sure UT faculty, staff and students feel welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, religious belief or nationality is everyone’s job.”

The university’s Center for International Education started helping students over the weekend. Impacted students, faculty and staff were contacted and offered support.

In an email, the office stated:

“The University of Tennessee advises citizens of these countries to carefully evaluate future plans that require travel outside the United States for at least the next 90 days. This includes travel to Canada and Mexico. It is likely that travel outside the United States would prevent reentry into the United States.”

The email goes on to say if members of the UT community are concerned about travel plans or family members outside of the U.S., they are able to contact the office Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be additional staff Monday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for urgent matters.

Students may also contact the Office of the Dean of Students at 865-974-3179.

“The university remains actively engaged in understanding the details of what is still a very fluid set of circumstances and will continue to support all members of our campus community,” said Cheek. “As members of the Volunteer family, we are guided by our campus’s principles of civility and community. I ask you to take this opportunity to reach out to your fellow Volunteers, especially those who may be feeling uncertain or fearful, and help ensure that our campus is a welcoming community for everyone.”

