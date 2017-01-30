Syrian refugee now living in Knoxville concerned about temporary refugee ban

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily bans refugees from seven Middle Eastern countries to the United States for four months. It also bans Syrian refugees until studies are done and changes have been made to the vetting process to ensure the president that refugees do not pose a threat to the security and welfare of the US. This ban has some refugees in our area concerned about others trying to escape a war torn country.

All this attention is new for Yassin Terou. He and his family left Syria as refugees and found a new home in Knoxville. Their story was told in a video and posted online.

Related: Twitter, Square CEO in Knoxville for premiere of film about Syrian restaurant owner

“The most touched things when people are like, you are part of our family here. They include you as a family. They don’t include me as immigrant or Syria or whatever you want to call. They say you are part of the family and your family is welcome here,” said Terou.

Terou is the owner of Yassin’s Falafel House. He moved to Knoxville in 2011 and opened the business in 2014. His father and sister remain in Syria. He has concerns with the president’s executive order placing a temporary ban on refugees.

“The government has to make sure who is coming here and what background they have, but at the same time I don’t think this is a good decision to make right now,” said Terou.

Related: Trump travel ban sows chaos at airports, outrage at protests

President Trump has tweeted about the temporary travel and refugee bans, writing, “There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!”

Drocella Mugorwera, the executive director of Bridge Refugee Services, says they are disappointed by the bans listed in the executive order. Mugorwera says the vetting process is already extensive.

“The screening process is tough. I know the president instructed a better investigation and maybe they will use better technologies but from my experience I know the screening experience is thorough and tough,” said Mugorwera.

Terou says he appreciates all the kindness from everyone, especially the Knoxville community that has allowed him to achieve the American dream.