Sevier County wildfire insurance claims near $1 billion

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Insurance claims relating to the Gatlinburg and Sevier County wildfires have grown to 4,233, totaling nearly $1 billion in estimated losses.

Kevin Walters with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance said Monday the latest loss estimate is just over $943 million, up $1.1 million from earlier this month. Both of those figures are higher than the original estimate of $500 million, announced shortly after the fires.

The figure does not include damages not covered by insurance.

Walters says the data was complied though claims data submitted to the department and then aggregated by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Fourteen people died in the fires the night of November 28, 2016. The fourteenth victim was just identified last week.