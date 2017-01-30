Robert Hubbs III named SEC Player of the Week

In Tennessee's three-game winning streak Hubbs is averaging a team-high 18 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

emily proud By Published:
robert-hubbs-iii
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee senior guard Robert Hubbs III was named the SEC Player of the Week Monday after his outstanding performances in the Vols’ wins over Kentucky and Kansas State.
He scored 25 points and notched a team-high seven rebounds in Tennessee’s win over No. 4 Kentucky. He scored baskets at crucial moments in the game, scoring five points in the last 3 minutes of the contest.
In Tennessee’s three-game winning streak Hubbs is averaging a team-high 18 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
The Vols travel to Auburn on Tuesday to face the Tigers at 9 p.m. on SEC Network.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s