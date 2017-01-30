Robert Hubbs III named SEC Player of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee senior guard Robert Hubbs III was named the SEC Player of the Week Monday after his outstanding performances in the Vols’ wins over Kentucky and Kansas State.

He scored 25 points and notched a team-high seven rebounds in Tennessee’s win over No. 4 Kentucky. He scored baskets at crucial moments in the game, scoring five points in the last 3 minutes of the contest. In Tennessee’s three-game winning streak Hubbs is averaging a team-high 18 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Vols travel to Auburn on Tuesday to face the Tigers at 9 p.m. on SEC Network.