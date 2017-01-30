Protesters rally against DeVos outside Sen. Lamar Alexander’s Knoxville office

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Protestors gathered outside Sen. Lamar Alexander’s Knoxville office Monday afternoon to protest against Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education.
Alexander’s office said last week it is trying to respond to the influx of calls they’ve received from constituents at both their local and DC offices. DeVos’ confirmation hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in front of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, Pensions committee, headed up by Alexander.
Opponents have criticized what they say is DeVos’ lack of qualifications for the position. Alexander defended her last week, saying he is confident she will be approved by the full Senate.
PHOTOS: Knoxville Betsy DeVos protest
