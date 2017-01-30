Nashville police investigate report of car running into group at rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a report of a driver running into people after Sunday’s rally in Nashville.

Several in attendance at the travel ban protest say a driver drove through a line of safety workers in orange vests near West End and Murphy Road.

Witnesses described the incident to WKRN.

“Three or four individuals got on the hood of the car to block visuals so the person could stop. We pounded on the glass to say stop,” explained Bobbi Negran.

Jack Willey added,”We were hit. So we had the right of way, pedestrians had the right of way. We were simply guiding people across the street when they struck us. We asked him to stop, he kept going, he hit us and then he just kept driving.”

Police say five or six protesters were on top of an SUV. The driver and protesters were separated and interviewed.

No one was hurt and no arrests were made. Authorities are reviewing video from the scene.