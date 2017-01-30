Knoxville Opera set to perform Puccini’s ‘La Bohème’ at Tennessee Theatre

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Experience the romance of Bohemian Life as the Knoxville Opera presents Giacomo Puccini’s “La Bohème” at Knoxville’s own Tennessee Theatre.

Set in the Latin Quarter of 1830 Paris, “La Bohème” tells the story of two neighbors connected by love at first sight on Christmas Eve. As the drama heightens, the two lovers must find a way to overcome failing health, poverty and ultimate heartbreak. The classic music composed by Puccini immerses the audience as it depicts the emotions in the romantic drama. The audience watches the love story unfold as the opera is performed in Italian with English translations.

Brian Salesky serves as the Knoxville Opera Executive Director and Conductor. “La Bohème” will be directed by Canadian director Brian Deedrick, and stars Jessica Rose Cambio and Knoxville Opera veteran Richard Troxell.

Shows are Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office at 612 East Depot Avenue, or go to www.knoxvilleopera.com.

To wrap up the 2016-2017 season, Knoxville Opera will host the Rossini Festival Saturday, April 22 in downtown Knoxville, followed by the production of “Mary Queen of Scots” on April 28 and 30.

