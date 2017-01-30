Knoxville non-profit promises to fight for refugees

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday, temporarily banning admission of all refugees, as well as nations from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Bridge Refugee Services, Inc, a Knoxville nonprofit, said the executive order will affect more than 400 refugees who they helped resettle in Knoxville and Chattanooga during the past year and hundreds more who are already settled in East Tennessee. The organization works to help refugees adapt and become self-sufficient after their arrival in the United States.

Related: Rally against travel ban held outside Sen. Bob Corker’s office

on Sunday, the group drafted a letter urging others to stand together to fight the executive order. They said the decision will also directly affect families and individuals who were previously vetted, approved, and scheduled to arrive in February.

“A widow from Iraq who fled the war-torn country in 2012, will be prevented from finally reuniting with her son and her grandchildren, all of whom were scheduled to arrive in Tennessee next week. The Executive Order will rob three little girls, whose parents fled war in 2004 and waited 12 years to come to U.S., of opportunity for peace and safety; they would have arrived here in mid-February. These refugees, and many more like them, have been vetted for years, they have done all that was required of them, and they had dreams of building a new life as self-sufficient, contributing members of welcoming communities. Becuase of the Executive Order, they are left afraid, uncertain of where their life will lead,” said Bridge Refugee Service, Inc. in the letter.

The group is asking people to contact their lawmakers to ask for the executive order to be rescinded. Trump is defending the executive order, saying it is about “keeping our country safe” and saying “our country needs stronger borders and extreme vetting.”

Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world – a horrible mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R) released the following statement Sunday about the president’s executive order:

This vetting proposal itself needed more vetting. More scrutiny of those traveling from war-torn countries to the United States is wise. But this broad and confusing order seems to ban legal, permanent residents with ‘green cards,’ and might turn away Iraqis, for example, who were translators and helped save lives of Americans troops and who could be killed if they stay in Iraq. And while not explicitly a religious test, it comes close to one which is inconsistent with our American character.

Sen. Bob Corker also released a statement Sunday night:

We all share a desire to protect the American people, but this executive order has been poorly implemented, especially with respect to green card holders. The administration should immediately make appropriate revisions, and it is my hope that following a thorough review and implementation of security enhancements that many of these programs will be improved and reinstated.

More: Read the full executive order

Dear Friends, Supports, and Members of the Refugee Community: We are America: a country of freedom, democracy and equality that prides itself in offering protection and safety to those who flee persecution and justice. For many years our welcoming communities have actively engaged in integrating refugees and accompanying them on their journey to self-sufficiency. Even as we face challenging times, our staff and Board of Directors remain committed to our core values: preserving human dignity and welcoming the stranger. The Presidential Executive Order signed by President Trump on January 27, will seriously impede our resettlement program, affecting more than 400 refugees who were resettled by Bridge Refugee Services in Knoxville and Chattanooga during the past year and hundreds and hundreds more who are still figuring out everyday challenges of their new life in a new country and depend on Bridge for ongoing guidance. This decision will also directly affect families and individuals who were previously vetted, approved, and scheduled to arrive here in February, disrupting their lives and shattering their dreams. It will continue to separate familes from their loved ones and will put family members trapped in refugee camps in harm’s way with no hope to escape, and no hope for the future. A widow from Iraq who fled the war-torn country in 2012, will be prevented from finally reuniting with her son and her grandchildren, all of whom were scheduled to arrive in Tennessee next week. The Executive Order will rob three little girls, whose parents fled war in 2004 and waited 12 years to come to US, of opportunity for peace and safety; they would have arrived here in mid-February. These refugees, and many more like them, have been vetted for years, they have done all that was required of them, and they had dreams of building a new life as self-sufficent, contributing members of welcoming communities. Becuase of the Executive Order, they are left afraid, uncertain of where their life will lead. United we must stand, together in the face of this executive order. We cannot allow irrational fears within the President’s office to guide decisions being made about people who are fleeing to save their lives and those of their children. We invite you to join with us in raising your voice in protest and action. Support refugees and the communities that welcome them by: 1. Signing petitions to President Trump, or sending e-mail to him at the White House, asking him to retract the Executive order affecting refugees. A petion can be found at MoveOn.org, and the White House page to “Send a Message to the White House” can be found at WhiteHouse.gov. 2. Sending emails to your U.S. senators (in Tennessee Senator Bob Corker at corker.senate.gov, and Senator Lamar Alexander at alexander.senate.gov) 3. Contacting your US Congressman, voicing your disapproval of the Executive Order and asking for it to be rescinded. You can find your congressman’s name and contact information at the following website at house.gov. 4. Donating funds for Bridge Refugee Services to ensure that we can provide uninterrupted support to refugees who recently arrived, so that we can help them achieve self-sufficiency and complete their transition to American life. To help us keep our doors open as long as possible, donate at http://www.bridgerefugees.org. 5. Offering comfort and encouragement to refugees you know in this time of despair and anguish