Knoxville naturalization ceremony recognizes 46 new citizens

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It’s something people work their whole lives to accomplish – taking the Oath of Allegiance to become an official United States citizen.

Forty-six people, representing nearly 30 nationalities, came together Monday at Knoxville’s federal courthouse to take the oath after months, even years of hard work.

“It means a lot. I guess it’s been a long time coming, I’ve always wanted to become a citizen,” said Tarek Hardy, originally from Jamaica. “I really just wanted to be a part of this country after all of this time, I just needed this.”

Even in light of recent controversy surrounding the concept of immigration, they remain hopeful.

“You always look to the full part of the cup, not the empty one,” said Gaorgiana and Traian Mosoianu, originally from Romania. “The United States is a strong country, they know how to stand up to make things right.”

