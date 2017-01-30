Knox County Schools employee investigated for possible child pornography

Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after receiving a report of a Knox County Schools employee in possession of child pornography.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is investigating the case. They say no one has been arrested and no warrants have been filed. Neither the name or position of the person under investigation has been released.

ICAC says they were alerted to the case after patrol officers responded to a call for service. No other details are available on the case.

