KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An overturned tractor trailer caused headaches Monday morning.
A Conway freight trailer overturned on Moshina Road at Strawberry Plains Pike in East Knox County, block both lanes of travel. Drivers were bumper-to-bumper for several blocks.
Firefighters at the scene told WATE 6 On Your Side they were investigating the possibility of some sort of hazardous material and needed to keep people further back from the accident. Rural Metro Fire Department’s Hazardous Material Response team was at the scene.
WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to Rural/Metro for more information.
PHOTOS: Tractor overturned on Strawberry Plains Pike
PHOTOS: Tractor overturned on Strawberry Plains Pike
