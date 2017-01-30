Blount County deputies search for 2 felony suspects; 1 in custody

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people wanted for multiple felony crimes they’re accused of committing in the county over the last few weeks. One person they were searching for is now in custody.

Christopher Ernest Ogle, 37, was arrested Monday night. He was wanted for violation of probation and aggravated assault.

Daisha Pearl Tarbett, 23, is wanted for reckless endangerment and violation of probation. More charges are pending. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair. She may have a four-month-old infant with her.

Patrick Lee Riley, 39, is wanted for especially aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and evading arrest. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weights 195 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He has a birthmark on the left side of his face and may be in possession of a gun.

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency Blount County Dispatch at (865)983-3620, or the Criminal Investigations Unit during normal business hours at (865)273-5001. You may also leave a message on the 24 hour Anonymous Crime Hotline at (865)273-5200, or leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link on the sheriff’s office website.