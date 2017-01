KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Westbound lanes of Interstate 640 are closed after a serious accident.

The accident was reported at the exit for Knoxville Center Mall at 7:04 p.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation said traffic is being diverted to Interstate 275.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene. No other information is available at this time.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News app and sign up for push alerts for the latest updates on breaking news, weather and sports.