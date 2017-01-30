MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Two men were arrested after around 30 homes were burglarized in Hamblen County.

Residents near Northwind Drive saw a white Chevrolet in the neighborhood and gave the tag number to police. While looking for the vehicle, investigators found a home that was broken into. Michael Lee Fye, Jr.was arrested at a traffic stop after police noticed that he was driving a vehicle that matched the residents’ description.

Investigators found another suspect, Erik Sloan Crockett, 36, hiding in the wood line. Crocket’s backpack contained a walkie talkie and tools used for burglary, according to the report.

Fye faces charges for aggravated burglary and is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Hamblen County Jail.

The next day, investigators went to Crockett’s home and found stolen property worth thousands of dollars. The stolen property connected Crockett to around 30 home burglaries in Hamblen County, according to the report. Investigators believe the burglaries happened in the last 6 months.

Crockett faces charges for aggravated burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, resisting to stop, frisk and halt, drug possession, theft of property and vandalism. He is being held on a bond of $1,545,000 at the Hamblen County Jail. More charges are expected, according to investigators.

If anyone has purchased items from Crockett or Fye, call the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at 423-586-3781.

2 Hamblen County men arrested after multiple burglaries View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Hamblen County Sheriff) (Photo: Hamblen County Sheriff) (Photo: Hamblen County Sheriff)