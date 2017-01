KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police report a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night along I-275.

Police say the victim is a male who was transported to UT Medical for treatment of injuries he sustained from the crash.

The cause of the crash and the circumstances surrounding it remain under investigation.

No information on the victim’s condition is available at this time.

