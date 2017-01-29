Need a snack but only have milk and bread in the house? 4 recipes to make your snow day yummier

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In Knoxville, a snow day means it’s time to grab the milk and bread from the store in preparation, but what can you make when you have nothing but the basics in the house? Here are some helpful recipes to make sure your family stays full after a day in the snow.

1: Bread Pudding

3 eggs

2 cups milk

1/2 pound sugar

4 slices white or wheat bread

2 Tbs. butter

Directions: Preheat oven to 350. Beat eggs lightly. Stir in milk and sugar. Crumble bread into mixture. Pour into 1 quart baking pan. Dot with butter and bake for 40-45 minutes. Serves 6.

2: Mini Ham and Cheese Quiches

6 slices bread, crusts removed

Cooking spray

2 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 tbs chopped parsley (optional)

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease 6 muffin cups of a muffin pan. Use a rolling pin to flatten out the bread. Spray both sides of the bread with cooking spray, then place one slice in each muffin cup. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and decrease temperature to 320 degrees. Whisk the eggs and milk together. Divide the ham, cheese, and parsley among the bread cups. Pour the egg mixture into each cup. Bake for 15-20 minutes and serve when cool.

3: French Toast

Sliced bread

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tbs sugar

4 tbs butter

4 eggs

1/4 cup of milk

Maple syrup for serving

Fresh berries or jam (optional)

Directions: Combine cinnamon and sugar. Use a pie pan to combine dry mixture with eggs and milk. Melt butter on a skillet over medium heat. Dip each slice of bread in the mixture, then fry until golden brown. Top with your favorite syrup, berries, or jam to serve.

4: Panini sandwiches

Bread

1 tsp. Butter

Cold cut meats

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Avocado slices

Your favorite cheese

Pickle

Directions: Wrap a brick in tin foil. Butter both sides of two pieces of bread make a sandwich with the bread slices including the meat, cheese, mustard and avocado. Place sandwich in heated skillet. Set foil wrapped brick on top as it cooks to press. Remove brick and flip sandwich when golden brown. Repeat on other side. Serve warm with pickle on the side.

If you are missing any ingredients from these recipes, use whatever you have in your fridge to make them your own special snow day treat!