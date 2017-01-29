Millions missing out on Earned Income Tax Credit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) —According to the IRS, more than 27 million workers and families received almost $67 billion in Earned Income Tax Credits last year. The average credit was $2,455.

Though in some states, four out of every five eligible families took advantage of it.

If you earned $53,505 or less in 2016, you may qualify. According to the IRS, eligible families with three or more qualifying children could get a maximum credit of more than $6,200. Even for people without children, the credit could add $506 to their tax refunds.

“This is money that working families have earned,” said Congressman David Cicilline. “It’s coming back to them and very often helps people pay a bill, fix a car, do things that are really challenging to those that are struggling.”

If you claim the Earned Income Tax Credit, your tax refund will be delayed. A new law requires the IRS to hold all refunds claiming the EITC and the Additional Child Tax Credit until Feb. 15, 2017.

To see if you qualify, click here.