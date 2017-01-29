Knoxville woman receives big surprise with tiny home

tiny-home

CLINTON (WATE) – With the closing of a door and the turn of a key Morgan Cox got the surprise of a lifetime.

Sunday morning Cox was surprised with the keys to her very own tiny home during worship at Covenant Life Church in Norris.

“She can live by herself in a sense,” said Morgan’s dad Tim Cox. “But because change is not something she enjoys, this allows her to have her home and it not change where ever she is.”

Morgan’s church family wanted to help the Cox family give Morgan her own home.

“The church family was able to go and different groups every day and go and help build, physically build, the tiny home for Morgan and we finished it I would say in about 8 days,” said Pastor Tony McAfee.

Morgan’s mom says the support is overwhelming.

“I just took it to the pastor and asked for prayer and got all of that it return,” said Sonya Cox. “It was just amazing.”

