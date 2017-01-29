Josh Dobbs and Cameron Sutton play final football game before heading to NFL

WATE 6 On Your Side Published: Updated:
Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs (11) carries the ball during practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
MOBILE, Al. (WATE) – Joshua Dobbs and Cameron Sutton officially played their final football game on Saturday before the NFL draft.

The two VFL’s made their way to Mobile, Alabama for the senior bowl. Dobbs taking a moment to reflect on his career as a Vol saying, “It was an honor to represent the ‘T.’ I represent it every time I put my helmet on so I enjoyed every second of my time at Tennessee. I learned alot both on and off the field. My time there molded me into the person I am today.”

Dobbs and Sutton will be joining fellow Vols Derick  Barnett and Alvin Kamara in hopes of being drafted.

