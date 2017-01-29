Josh Dobbs and Cam Sutton say goodbye to the “Power T”

A pair of Peach State VFLs, who committed to Rocky Top at a rocky time in the program’s history shared the field for one final time as college teammates on an overcast and cold day in Mobile.

Cam Sutton will be much warmer in the weeks ahead, as he gets back to preparing for the combine and the draft in Boca Raton, FL. Every bit of the process is equally important for the senior whose season was cut in half by injury, even down to the details away from the field.

“It was just how you handle yourself. Obviously the simple things, being on time, you know, make sure you have everything with you being organized all those things you don’t have to coach, but just the little details out here on the field which make us a better player and even little details I can pick up on they’re going to help my game,” said Cam Sutton.

Sutton’s day was in a word, quiet. And really, aren’t those the best days for a cornerback?

He stayed step for step with every receiver he faced, and as a result, wasn’t targeted once by opposing quarterbacks. He finished with four tackles, but showcased his versatility by lining up all across the defensive secondary.

On the opposite side of the ball, Joshua Dobbs wasn’t asked to showcase the athleticism that was such a trademark of his Tennessee career.. one that had a great deal of highlights.

“Obviously those great memories of different games, different throws and the different plays I was able to make on the field and all the wonderful opportunities I was able to make off the field that came just because I wore the T on the field,” said Josh Dobbs.

The Tennessee teammates left the field and the week long experience in the rear view– and took off the Power T helmets one final time. If you’re a Vols fan, hard not be happy these two opted to don the gear in the first place four years ago.