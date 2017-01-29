Immigration rally held outside Sen. Bob Corker’s West End office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A large crowd gathered Sunday afternoon for a rally in front of US Senator Bob Corker’s West End office. Demonstrators were protesting President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

The protest, titled “No Ban No Wall Come for One Come for Us All! No Prohibición No Muro!,” was promoted on Facebook and started at 3 p.m. at 3322 W End Ave Ste 610.

Several people spoke to share their personal stories, including Nashville Mayor Megan Barry.

When she was done speaking she took a few questions from the crowd. During that time she told the audience, “In Nashville, we are not going to make our police immigration officers.”

The rally ended with chants of: “The people united, will never be divided!”

This was one of many protests that have been staged nationwide since President Trump signed the executive order Friday temporarily stopping citizens of seven nations from entering the United States.