Historic Nashville recording studio to get $500K restoration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Historic RCA Studio A will receive a $500,000 renovation to reflect to its 1960s days of fame.

Designers will restore a retro feel to the complex’s offices, a small recording studio and work space.

The recording studio section will remain largely untouched.

Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Charley Pride are among the musicians who recorded at Studio A. The building on Music Row includes a recording room large enough to hold a full orchestra.

Preservationist Aubrey Preston saved the studio after a developer bought the property three years ago with plans to raze it and build condos.

The owners plan to replace furniture and some flooring, and hang a replica of the RCA Victor sign that was on the building’s nondescript exterior for years.

Click here to read more about Studio A.