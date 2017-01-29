Funeral service held for Kolton Hessman in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Three-year-old Kolton Hessman was laid to rest Sunday afternoon at the Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel in Knoxville.

Kolton passed away Wednesday morning at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital after waiting six months for a new heart.

Kolton’s father, Grant Hessman, says he finds comfort in the continued outpouring of support from the community.

“It’s hard to even imagine that he’s had this much support all along and it just kept getting bigger and bigger,” said Hessman.

Even with all of the support however, Hessman says the shock has still not hit him.

“It just hasn’t hit us yet. Everyday you hope to hear his voice, you’re in the same house, you’re used to hearing him. He’s everywhere in the house,” said Hessman.

Grant Hessman continued by saying that although Kolton is no longer here with us, he’s glad that he could bring so many people together.

“Kolton’s love for law enforcement has turned around and helped other people reconnect with law enforcement again,” said Hessman.

More than 1.8 million people have shown support for Kolton through Facebook.

