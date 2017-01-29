Cookeville man arrested on murder charges

WATE 6 On Your Side Published:
(TBI)
(TBI)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports Bobby Dale Haney of Cookeville was arrested on murder charges.

The body of Donna Roam was discovered off Deck Road in Cumberland County in December of 2016. The investigation into her death, conducted in conjunction with the TBI, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Cookeville Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office lead agents to believe Haney is the individual responsible for Roam’s death.

The Jackson County Grand Jury indicted Haney on one count of First Degree Murder. He was arrested early Saturday morning and is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s