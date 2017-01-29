Cookeville man arrested on murder charges

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports Bobby Dale Haney of Cookeville was arrested on murder charges.

The body of Donna Roam was discovered off Deck Road in Cumberland County in December of 2016. The investigation into her death, conducted in conjunction with the TBI, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Cookeville Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office lead agents to believe Haney is the individual responsible for Roam’s death.

The Jackson County Grand Jury indicted Haney on one count of First Degree Murder. He was arrested early Saturday morning and is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond.