Bradley County Sheriff’s Office looking for a church fire arson suspect

James Bradford with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says Saturday night’s fire at Christian Outreach church was arson, and they’re asking for help to find the suspect.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the arsonist.

Bradford says the BCSO responded to a burglary call at 224 Rabbit Valley Rd NW around 2:30 am.

Upon arrival, deputies saw massive amounts of smoke coming form the building and requested help from Bradley County Fire & Rescue.

Bradford says once crews entered the building, more than half of the church was engulfed in flames.

According to Bradford, witnesses said they saw someone running from the church and towards the woods before deputies arrived.

The BCSO recovered photos from the surveillance system and is now looking for the suspect.

Anybody with information should call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.