‘A Dog’s Purpose’ opens to $18.4 million amid controversy

Associated Press Published:
This image released by Universal Studios shows John Ortiz in a scene from "A Dog's Purpose." (Joe Lederer/Universal Studios via AP)
This image released by Universal Studios shows John Ortiz in a scene from "A Dog's Purpose." (Joe Lederer/Universal Studios via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “A Dog’s Purpose” has underperformed slightly at the box office as it opened in theaters amid controversy over animal treatment on set and calls for a boycott.

Based on early projections, the family film was expected to open in the mid $20-million range, but studio estimates Sunday indicated it took in $18.4 million for a second-place start.

Yet it’s hardly a bomb for a movie that cost only $22 million to produce.

First place went again to M. Night Shyamalan’s multiple personality thriller “Split.” It grossed $26.3 million, representing a 34 percent drop from its first weekend.

Rounding out the top five were “Hidden Figures” with $14 million, new opener “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” with $13.9 million, and “La La Land,” which has now earned over $100 million.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s