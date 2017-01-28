TBI: Man arrested for Middle Tennessee murder

WKRN Published:
(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An arrest has been made in the murder of a Cheatham County man.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation took 43-year-old Daniel Stepputat into custody Friday night.

He’s accused of killing John Neuenschwander, 60, at his Golf Course Lane home in Ashland City on Jan. 21. Authorities say Stepputat worked for Neuenschwander.

Neuenschwander was found deceased after an acquaintance stopped by to check on him.

After a joint investigation by the TBI and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Stepputat was identified as a suspect.

He has been charged him with one count of felony murder and one count of theft over $2,500.

Stepputat was booked into the Cheatham County Jail and is being held without bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s