One person injured in Knox County wreck

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person is injured and has been taken to UT Medical ER after a car crash at the 7300 block of Chapman Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police say they responded to the scene at 6:38 p.m.

Traffic near the crash has been rerouted through a fast food parking lot while crews clean up the scene.

Investigators are continuing to look into what caused the crash.

