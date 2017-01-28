One person injured in Knox County wreck

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
image7

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person is injured and has been taken to UT Medical ER after a car crash at the 7300 block of Chapman Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police say they responded to the scene at 6:38 p.m.

Traffic near the crash has been rerouted through a fast food parking lot while crews clean up the scene.

Investigators are continuing to look into what caused the crash.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene.

Chapman Highway Crash

