One person injured in Knox County wreck

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person is injured and has been taken to UT Medical ER after a car crash at the 7300 block of Chapman Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Police say they responded to the scene at 6:38 p.m.
Traffic near the crash has been rerouted through a fast food parking lot while crews clean up the scene.
Investigators are continuing to look into what caused the crash.
WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene.
Chapman Highway Crash
