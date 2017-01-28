New Tostitos bag doubles as a ‘breathalyzer’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tostitos is launching a new bag of chips that doubles as a breathalyzer just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

The limited-edition “Party Safe” bag can detect if you have alcohol on your breath when you blow into the bag. If a light on the bag turns green, no alcohol was detected. But if it does detect alcohol, the light flashes red and displays a “don’t drink and drive” message along the bottom.

“We wanted to make sure that as people were celebrating, they were also partying responsibly,” Jennifer Saenz, chief marketing officer for Tostitos maker Frito-Lay, told USA Today. “We thought it was an opportunity to begin a conversation with consumers about drinking and driving, and about responsibility, in a really fun and engaging way.”

Even though the bags are real, they won’t be sold in stores to the general public. That’s still not stopping some police departments from issuing statements about the product.

“If you have to blow into a Tostitos bag to know if you’re intoxicated, for the love of all that is holy, DO NOT DRIVE,” the Lawrence, Kansas Police Department Tweeted.

Tostitos agrees with that, and is using another idea to help prevent drunk driving after the big game.

If you purchase a bag of participating Tostitos, you can use the last five digits of the bar code on the bag as a code in the Uber app. That code will get you a $10 discount on your Uber ride on Sunday, February 5th.

Tostitos says it partnered with MADD to give away 25,000 Uber rides all across the country. You can find out more about the Uber promotion here.