Illegal parking job lands Knoxville pair behind bars on drug charges

WATE 6 On Your Side Published:
(Knoxville Police Department)
(Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police arrested a man and woman Friday evening after their illegally parked truck lead officers to discover drugs, more than $3,500 in cash and six cell phones inside.

Officers investigated the illegally parked Chevrolet truck on New York Avenue near Lonsdale Elementary School where they discovered the drugs and Kenneth Pate, 53, who was already on parole for possession of Schedule II Narcotics for resale. Kandi Tolliver, 33, was also arrested on drug charges and driving on a revoked driver’s license.

Both suspects are being held at the Knox County Detention Facility.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s