Covenant Kids Run kicks off; registration still open

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – 2017’s Covenant Kids Run challenge kicked off Saturday morning at Zoo Knoxville.

The event challenges kids of all ages to run the length of a marathon over a two month time period. The runner’s first mile was completed Saturday at Zoo Knoxville.

For those who want their kids to participate in the run, there is still time to sign up by clicking here.

The Covenant Kids Run will conclude on April 1st where participants will run their final mile downtown and finishing at the 50-yard-line at Neyland Stadium. More than 1500 kids are expected to cross the finish line.

“What we want is to instill the foundation of healthy living for them,” said Kristy Altman of the Knoxville Track Club.

“This gives them to opportunity to run for fun and to be rewarded for that and to teach them that being active is fun. It doesn’t have to be hard.”

Every kid who completes the marathon challenge will earn a free t-shirt and a medal.

The Knox County school with the top percentage of participation will earn money towards their physical education program.