Cookeville man indicted for woman’s murder

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cookeville man has been indicted for murder.

On Friday, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Bobby Haney with one count of first degree murder for the death of Donna Roam, 41.

Her body was found on a logging road off Deck Road in western Cumberland County on Dec. 18.

He was arrested early Saturday morning and booked into the Jackson County Jail, where’s he’s being held without bond

Bobby Haney (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Cookeville Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office led to Haney being identified as a suspect.

