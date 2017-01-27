Zenobia Dobson continues push to stop the violence

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One year ago, WATE 6 On Your Side joined with other media in Knoxville for “Stop the Violence: a Community Conversation,” a town hall forum to help find some answers to the problems of gang violence.

The death of Zaevion Dobson, 15, was the catalyst bringing our community together. He died a hero, shielding two friends from gang-related gunfire.

Zaevion’s mother, Zenobia, was a quiet, but strong presence at that forum one year ago.

“I remember everyone sharing about how they really felt about what was going on, and just a lot of voices were being heard at the forum that night, ” Zenobia Dobson remembers. There was “a lot of feedback, and it was much needed.”

We didn’t know Zenobia Dobson at that point. We just knew she was Zaevion’s mother and that she must be strong.

“His life mattered,” Dobson said during our latest visit. “All lives matter. Innocent lives being taken over senseless gun violence. Their lives matter, so it was a strong need for me to be there. It was a strong need for the community to be there as well.”

Dobson treasures the blanket that covers her chair in the living room. It covered Zaevion’s casket at his funeral. Everywhere you turn in the Dobson home, you see tributes to the heroic young man. That includes the Arthur Ashe ESPY Award, that Dobson with such grace, accepted on her son’s behalf in Los Angeles last July, along with Zaevion’s brothers.

“To see the look in their eyes, it was a wonderful experience for the boys,” Dobson remembers, closing her eyes.

There’s a miniature sign from the day in October that the Heiskell Avenue bridge over I-275 was renamed for Zaevion and a huge poster with President Obama’s quote about Zaevion’s bravery, presented to Zenobia Dobson by her son’s barber, Robert Emory.

There is a special place set aside for the things Dobson has selected herself to help in the healing process, including a picture of Zaevion when he was three years old.

“That’s when he was in daycare. That’s when he first started learning how to read and learned his ABCs,” she said proudly.

There are also beautiful ceramic angels Dobson spotted at a local store. To her, they represent Zaevion and cousin Jajuan Latham who also lost his life to gunfire four months after Zaevion’s death.

There’s a pair of small golden angel wings on the shelf. Dobson has even kept Zaevion’s asthma inhaler. In the corner is one of Zaevion’s prized possessions: a weight lifting set given to him by a mentor. For Zenobia Dobson, it’s anything but a sad reminder.

“I can hear those weights from time to time, ” Zenobia Dobson said with a laugh. Then, she stopped and said, “it’s going to be hard to get rid of his weights.”

This past year has been one of continued healing for this strong woman. She sees it in our community, too.

“I see growth, I see change, I see a message, I see unity,” Dobson said. “Our children deserve it.”

There are other moments over the past year that have given Dobson strength.

“When I went to visit Zaevion’s elementary school, it brought back a lot of memories, because I was always there. I mean no matter what he had, any kind of program, parent meeting, I was always there.”

Dobson says she may finally be ready to move from the home where she raised her sons once Zack goes to college.

While she still visits Zaevion’s grave, she says, “I don’t go every day like I used to, but I make it my business to be there. And when I go see Zaevion, I go and see Jajaun. I might as well go see him. He’s there with him. I see them both, talk with them, and just rejoice because when I look in the sky again I’m reminded that God is in control.”

Zenobia Dobson believes another community forum is needed, to see where our community stands now.

