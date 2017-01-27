Vols Dobbs, Sutton prepare for Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WATE) – Two Tennessee Volunteers football players are getting ready to take the field for the final time in their collegiate careers. Joshua Dobbs and Cameron Sutton are gearing up for the Senior Bowl, being played Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.

Players taking part in the game signed autographs and met with fans Friday at the Senior Bowl Experience at the Mobile Convention Center.

I've never met a Vols fan more excited to get his onesie signed by Josh Dobbs. He said he wore this for the Georgia game. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/uykpO7FDhX — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) January 27, 2017

Dobbs was named starting quarterback for the South roster and is being coached by Cleveland Browns Coach Hugh Jackson. Dobbs says he’s trying to take it all in and learn as much as he can.

“Just continuing to improve my game, perfect my craft, show my adaptability to different sets, different drops, different looks. Be able to do different things, show my football IQ, show how quickly I can grasp an offense, and in a week’s time span how effectively can I execute it. Those are my goals and purposes while I’m down here,” Dobbs said.

“Obviously I’m feeling good right now, moving better, back to 100 percent. Coming back out here to compete, show my versatility. Not a person that considers just playing corner, I can play nickel, safety, show my versatility, contribute on special teams, enjoy this atmosphere. It’s just good to be back out here, doing what I love to do,” said Sutton.

The game airs at 2:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

